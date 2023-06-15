Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $452.53 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.33 and its 200-day moving average is $470.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

