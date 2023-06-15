Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

