StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
NM stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime (NM)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.