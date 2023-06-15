StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

NM stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navios Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

