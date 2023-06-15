Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,598. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.