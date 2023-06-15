National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

National Bankshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NKSH opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

In other news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,666 shares of company stock worth $172,856. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Bankshares by 79.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Bankshares by 85,150.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

