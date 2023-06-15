Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

RUTH opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

