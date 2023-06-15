StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.98.
NuVasive Stock Performance
NuVasive stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
