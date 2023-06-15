StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

