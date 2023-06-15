Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Trading Down 1.3 %

SCL opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stepan by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.