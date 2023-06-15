TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TA opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.88). TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 457.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.