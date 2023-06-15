SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
