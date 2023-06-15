SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

