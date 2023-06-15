LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

