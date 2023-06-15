UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $596.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $460.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.60. The firm has a market cap of $428.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after buying an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.