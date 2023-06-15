Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

