Reviewing Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Moncler and Bosideng International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Moncler presently has a consensus target price of $54.80, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Moncler’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moncler is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moncler and Bosideng International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 167.51 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 7.20

Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Moncler beats Bosideng International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

