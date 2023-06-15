Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

JBL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.29.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $99.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.