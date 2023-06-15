Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $505.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $447.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

