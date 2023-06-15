Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

