ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $87.51 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ITT will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ITT by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $6,167,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

