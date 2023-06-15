Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $417.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $374.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.64. The company has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

