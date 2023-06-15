Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $16.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,199. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $12,749,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $9,659,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $3,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

