Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $16.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.
ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $12,749,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $9,659,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $3,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
