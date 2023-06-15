Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 over the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.76 on Friday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

