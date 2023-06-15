BMO Capital Markets Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $44.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,914,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,496,000 after purchasing an additional 173,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 304,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,105,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 682,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

