easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.50 ($7.18).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.63) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

easyJet Stock Performance

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.16) on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8,332.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 459.91.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

