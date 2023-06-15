Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.60.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$40.81 and a 12 month high of C$49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.96.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

About Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

