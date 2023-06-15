Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Acreage Trading Up 11.2 %

OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

