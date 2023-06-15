CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.