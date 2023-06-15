CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CASI stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
