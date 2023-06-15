UBS Group Downgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Neutral

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,917,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

