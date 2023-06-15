Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 157.6% in May

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

