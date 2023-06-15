Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

