Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

