FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

