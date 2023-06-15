Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 121,215 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

