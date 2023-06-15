StockNews.com Upgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $20,955,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after acquiring an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 177,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

