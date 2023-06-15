Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance
AJRD opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
