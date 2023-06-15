Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

