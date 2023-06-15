Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

