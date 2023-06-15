Wag! Group (PET) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -19.58% -36.02% -2.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.28 Wag! Group Competitors $558.62 million $14.04 million 293.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wag! Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wag! Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 890 1395 65 2.52

Wag! Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 193.48%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Wag! Group peers beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

