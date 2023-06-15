Analyzing HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) & Northern Revival Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) and Northern Revival Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HORIBA and Northern Revival Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $2.04 billion N/A $193.94 million $4.90 11.49 Northern Revival Acquisition N/A N/A $8.38 million N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Revival Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA N/A N/A N/A Northern Revival Acquisition N/A -35.37% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares HORIBA and Northern Revival Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HORIBA and Northern Revival Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Revival Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Northern Revival Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Northern Revival Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HORIBA has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Revival Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HORIBA beats Northern Revival Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

