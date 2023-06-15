Reviewing Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) & Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) and Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Drax Group and Verbund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drax Group N/A N/A N/A Verbund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drax Group and Verbund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -23.68 Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 154.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verbund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.8% of Drax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verbund pays out 330.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Drax Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Drax Group and Verbund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drax Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Verbund 0 5 4 0 2.44

Verbund has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 495.47%. Given Verbund’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verbund is more favorable than Drax Group.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station with an installed capacity of 3,906 megawatts (MW) located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 MW located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland. It also owns and operates Daldowie fuel plant that processes sludge, a plant that converts it into dry low-odour fuel pellets. In addition, the company manufactures and sells compressed wood pellets; and supplies renewable electricity. Drax Group plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Selby, the United Kingdom.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as trades and sells gas. The company engages in transmission and gas distribution network activities. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

