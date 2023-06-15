Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) & Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Critical Review

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bouygues and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 2 2 1 0 1.80 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bouygues currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Bouygues’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bouygues has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $46.71 billion 1.35 $1.03 billion $2.58 12.74 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.48 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 2.45% 8.71% 2.25% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bouygues beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms). The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Rating)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.