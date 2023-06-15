ProFrac (ACDC) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.47 ProFrac Competitors $2.90 billion $219.65 million -3.16

ProFrac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 4.29% -0.68% 6.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProFrac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 226 1198 2154 85 2.57

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.82%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.38%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ProFrac rivals beat ProFrac on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

