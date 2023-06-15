The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

