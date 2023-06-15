Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

