Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

