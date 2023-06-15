New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $13.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 472,391 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYMT opened at $10.12 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.30%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

