Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $505.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $486.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.39. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $487.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

