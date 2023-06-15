Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $53.14

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.2 %

FAST opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

