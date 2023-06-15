DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

DRH opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

