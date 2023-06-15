Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.98 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
