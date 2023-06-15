Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.98 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.