ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $347.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $444.77 on Friday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.95.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $761.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $2.2659 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

