Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $716.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $716.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNNGY shares. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

DNNGY stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

